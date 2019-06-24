Richard G. Pinard 72, of Huntington passed away at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. Rich was born in Northampton on Aug. 2, 1946, the son of the late Phillip and Angelina (Ducharme) Pinard. He was educated in the Williamsburg school system and was a graduate of Williamsburg High School. Richard was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Army. Rich was employed for many years at the Mullens Center in Amherst, retiring in 2011. Previously he was employed for Boyle Real Estate and Philips Manufacturing, both in Easthampton. Rich was a member of the VFW Post 3422 in Easthampton. He was an avid bowler, who had been active in men's leagues at the Canal Lanes in Southampton for several year. In 1983, Rich was the Men's Summer League Champion and Ace Trophy TV award winner. He leaves his beloved wife of 23 years Barbara A. (Perras) Pinard, his children Justin, Tristan, Adam, and Mariah, granddaughter Gwendalyn, his brothers Phillip, Charlie, Peter, Raymond, Francis, James Pinard and his sister Margaret Gill. Rich was predeceased by his bother Frederick. A Calling hour will be held Friday 10 AM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 17 Clark St. Easthampton, followed by a service at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be Private. Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/rich-pinard-funeral-donations.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 24, 2019