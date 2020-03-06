Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Magdycz. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Service 12:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard J. Magdycz, 67, of Westfield, passed away, March 5th, surrounded by his loving family. Rich was born on February 10, 1953 to parents Helen A. (Michalowski) Magdycz and the late Raymond I. Magdycz Sr of Hatfield MA. He attended Hatfield Public Schools, North Adams State College, New England Institute of Funeral Directing in Boston and worked for many years as a funeral director in the area. Rich loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, working outside in his yard, and hunting with his brothers.



Rich was married to his wife of 40 years, Christine M. (Canning). He is survived by his daughters Kristin M. Cronk and her husband Kevin, Alyssa M. Olesen and her husband Steven as well as his cherished grandchildren, Benjamin and Emily Cronk and Macie, Daniel, and Awbrey Olesen. He is also survived by his sister Lynn Grondin, and his brothers Raymond and Kenneth Magdycz as well as several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 10th from 9am-12pm at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton. A service will immediately follow to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to a .



Ahearn Funeral Home



(413)587-0044

Richard J. Magdycz, 67, of Westfield, passed away, March 5th, surrounded by his loving family. Rich was born on February 10, 1953 to parents Helen A. (Michalowski) Magdycz and the late Raymond I. Magdycz Sr of Hatfield MA. He attended Hatfield Public Schools, North Adams State College, New England Institute of Funeral Directing in Boston and worked for many years as a funeral director in the area. Rich loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, working outside in his yard, and hunting with his brothers.Rich was married to his wife of 40 years, Christine M. (Canning). He is survived by his daughters Kristin M. Cronk and her husband Kevin, Alyssa M. Olesen and her husband Steven as well as his cherished grandchildren, Benjamin and Emily Cronk and Macie, Daniel, and Awbrey Olesen. He is also survived by his sister Lynn Grondin, and his brothers Raymond and Kenneth Magdycz as well as several nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 10th from 9am-12pm at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton. A service will immediately follow to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to a .Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations