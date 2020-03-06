Richard J. Magdycz, 67, of Westfield, passed away, March 5th, surrounded by his loving family. Rich was born on February 10, 1953 to parents Helen A. (Michalowski) Magdycz and the late Raymond I. Magdycz Sr of Hatfield MA. He attended Hatfield Public Schools, North Adams State College, New England Institute of Funeral Directing in Boston and worked for many years as a funeral director in the area. Rich loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, working outside in his yard, and hunting with his brothers.
Rich was married to his wife of 40 years, Christine M. (Canning). He is survived by his daughters Kristin M. Cronk and her husband Kevin, Alyssa M. Olesen and her husband Steven as well as his cherished grandchildren, Benjamin and Emily Cronk and Macie, Daniel, and Awbrey Olesen. He is also survived by his sister Lynn Grondin, and his brothers Raymond and Kenneth Magdycz as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 10th from 9am-12pm at Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton. A service will immediately follow to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to a .
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020