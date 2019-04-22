Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Joseph Lavalle. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary

Easthampton - Richard Joseph Lavalle, age 86, died peacefully surrounded by his family at his residence on Thursday morning April 18, 2019. Dick as known to many, was born in Northampton on December 17, 1932 and was the son of the late Theodore and Rose (Ducharme) Lavalle Bushey. He was raised in the Leeds section of Northampton and was educated in the Northampton schools. After high school Dick enlisted in the United States Air Force and was a Staff Sergeant serving as a military police officer and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War, serving from 1950-1954. Upon his return to the states, he moved to Easthampton and started his family with his first wife Lorraine H. (Poulin) Lavalle.



He worked and served the community of Easthampton for thirty four years as a Detective with the Easthampton Police Department, retiring in 1994. Richard was a loving father, husband, and loyal friend. He cared about his family and looked out for others in the Community. He reached out to many and made a great impact on the people he touched. He was adventurous and active throughout his life, traveling around the world to multiple locations. Dick loved the outdoors and loved gardening, taking great pleasure in the fruits of his labor. Towards the end of his life, he found simple pleasure in mowing the acreage while smoking a good cigar. He also had that great sense of humor and was a prolific storyteller, recounting his adventures and successes as a detective with the Easthampton Police Department. He truly made a positive difference in his local community with his integrity, honesty were reflective and he will be sorely missed. He was the founder of the Brass Cat Bar in Easthampton, he truly enjoyed cavorting and dispensing advice from his corner table at the Brass Cat for the last twenty five years.



Dick is survived by his family, one daughter; Denise Marie Lavalle-Swain of Lithia, Florida, Michael Richard Lavalle of Easthampton, Peter A. Lavalle of Chicago, Illinois, Theodore J. Lavalle of Wesley Chapel, Florida, one sister; Gloria LaFlamme of Easthampton, one brother; David Bushey of Easthampton, four grandchildren; Matthew Kovach, Joshua Kovach, Nicholas Kovach, Sarah Swain, several nieces, nephews, cousins and his former wife Carol (Welch) Lavalle. He was predeceased by his former wife Lorraine H.(Poulin) Lavalle and partner, Linda Ann (Himmelman) Patterson in 2013.



Calling hours for Dick will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME &CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton, whom honorably and proudly has been entrusted with providing for Dick's care and services. Please visit,



A Celebration of his life will be held at the Brass Cat Bar on Friday, April 26th from 1-4pm and his burial will be private. Please, in lieu of flowers donations are requested to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place, W.6th Floor, Brookline, MA. 02445.





