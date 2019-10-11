Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Preston Jr.. View Sign Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Northampton on September 15, 1972 and was the son of the late Dawn Lorraine (Decker)Neumann and Richard Lee Preston Sr. Richie was educated in the local public schools and graduated from Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School in 1990. He worked for Look Park in Northampton for a period of time in the grounds department. Richie enjoyed his free time fishing and was a member of the Star Light Center in Florence.



He is survived by his loving grandmother; Marylou (Nolan) Decker of Northampton, father; Richard Lee Preston Sr, step father; James Donald Neumann of Easthampton, uncle; Edward Raymond Decker of Northampton, aunt; Delores (Decker) Belmore and uncle Steven Belmore of Northampton, aunt; Doreen (Decker) Boyer of Vermont and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides being predeceased by his mother Dawn on April 25, 2016, Richie was predeceased by his grandfather; Edward Christian Decker on April 16, 2014.



All services for Richie will be private and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Florence Star Light Center, 251 Nonotuck Street, Florence, MA 01062 in his memory. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, MA. 01027, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Richie's care and services. Please visit,

Richard "Richie" Lee Preston Jr, age 47, of Northampton died at his residence on Wednesday morning October 9, 2019, after a brief period of failing health..He was born in Northampton on September 15, 1972 and was the son of the late Dawn Lorraine (Decker)Neumann and Richard Lee Preston Sr. Richie was educated in the local public schools and graduated from Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School in 1990. He worked for Look Park in Northampton for a period of time in the grounds department. Richie enjoyed his free time fishing and was a member of the Star Light Center in Florence.He is survived by his loving grandmother; Marylou (Nolan) Decker of Northampton, father; Richard Lee Preston Sr, step father; James Donald Neumann of Easthampton, uncle; Edward Raymond Decker of Northampton, aunt; Delores (Decker) Belmore and uncle Steven Belmore of Northampton, aunt; Doreen (Decker) Boyer of Vermont and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides being predeceased by his mother Dawn on April 25, 2016, Richie was predeceased by his grandfather; Edward Christian Decker on April 16, 2014.All services for Richie will be private and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Florence Star Light Center, 251 Nonotuck Street, Florence, MA 01062 in his memory. The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, MA. 01027, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Richie's care and services. Please visit, rwgrahamfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close