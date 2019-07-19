Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Louis Douville Sr.. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. Douville, 87, of Northampton, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at CareOne in Northampton. He was born in Northampton, on September 29, 1931, the son of the late Louis and Clara (Mageau) Douville. He was predeceased by a sister June. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked as a Airplane Mechanic/Supervisor at Westover Air Force Base. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping in Maine, and tending to his vegetable/flower gardens. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Rita (Aldrich) Douville; daughter, Diane Douville and her fiancé Michael; sons, Richard Jr and his wife Martha, Gerald and his wife Lexie, Edward and his wife Suzanne; his beloved grandchildren, Aubrey, Robert, Chris, Ethan, Jarrod, and Edward Jr; and his great grandchildren, Savanna, Brian Jr, Cadence, and Aiden. A funeral home service will be held on Monday, July 22nd at 6PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd. Northampton. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service on Monday from 4-7PM. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to the Dakin Animal Shelter, and to Cooley Dickinson Hospice /VNA, Northampton.



