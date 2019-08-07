Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Rick" Manning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Rick" Manning, 69, passed away peacefully under the care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL on August 1, 2019. He was born on December 22, 1949 in Hartford, CT. He was a graduate of The Culinary Institute of America and the University of Massachusetts. He had s successful career in the food service industry as a Regional Sales Manager for several large companies servicing the New England area. He and his wife raised their two sons in Amherst, MA where Rick shared his love of scouting with his boys and the community. Rick and Betty moved to The Villages in 2008 where his enjoyment of golf, water volleyball, badminton, and classic cars kept him happily active for many years.



Rick is survived by his loving wife, Betty, of 43 years; son Peter (Jane) of Windham, NH ; son Timothy (Nicole) of Tucson, AZ and five beautiful grandchildren- Elena, Allison, Benjamin, Nicholas, and Jonathan.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-5 PM at Rohan Recreation Center , 850 Kristine Way, The Villages, FL.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council of Boy Scouts of America; 13228 North Central Ave., Tampa, FL. 33612.

