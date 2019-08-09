Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Mott. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Rick) Mott was born in Northampton, Massachusetts on November 15, 1946. He passed away on August 3, 2019. He was 72 years old. His family is devastated at the loss of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Rick was killed in a single-car accident driving from his home in Rockledge, Florida where he and his wife Irene moved permanently in 2018, to visit with his treasured family in Massachusetts.



Rick grew up in Leeds and attended Smith Vocational School. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam Conflict in 1966. He was stationed in Murnau, Germany where he was an instructor responsible for training field mechanics. In Murnau, he met the love of his life, Ljubica (Irene) Vidakovic, a then 19-year old Yugoslavian girl working in Germany. Theirs was love at first sight and lasted 52 years. A man of huge heart, and an eternal romantic, Rick recently rediscovered Frank Sinatra's 'Stranger in the Night' and declared that it was his and Irene's song. He felt it told of their first meeting and their lifetime of love together perfectly. "Ever since that night we've been together. Lovers at first sight, in love forever." Rick's 'Lubi' was the apple of his eye.



Rick and Irene established Rick's Auto Repair together in 1980 on a wing and a prayer. A mechanic and his wife, neither with business training nor expertise, together they built a thriving family business that gave them tremendous pride, reward, and some headaches for almost 40 years. His home in Westhampton was his sanctuary: the woods, the wildlife, the pool, the barn, and his family there to share it with him. They retired in 2017 and sold the business at 442 Elm Street, now Greg's Auto Repair.



Rick was never idle and was always the first to offer a helping hand with projects around the house and yard to his friends and family. Boats, cars, tractors, refrigerators, washing machines, you name it, he'd do his best to fix it. The most important thing to Rick was his family and friends. His evenings on the lanai in Florida with a glass of Chardonnay, his wife, and view of his favorite "lake" out back were his paradise.



Rick was previously deceased by his parents, Anton and Stella Mott of Leeds. Rick leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Ljubica (Irene) Mott, his daughters Melinda Mott Krokus and her husband Christian Krokus of Scranton, PA, and Holly Mott and her husband Christopher Del Mastro of Springfield, MA. He also leaves his prides and joys, his grandchildren Devon Kelley-Mott of Asheville, NC and Theodore and Josephine Krokus of Scranton, PA. Rick was one of seven children, and his brothers, sisters, and their spouses were among the most important and most beloved people in his life. He leaves behind his sister Bonnie Glasier of Cheshire, MA (predeceased by her husband David), his brother George Mott and his wife Stacia of Cheshire, MA, his sister Frances Thibault and her husband Wayne of Leeds, his brother Anton (Moe) Mott and his wife Janet of Leeds, his sister Mary Zannini and her husband Sam of Claremont, NH, and his youngest brother Gregory Mott (predeceased by his wife Paula Raymond Mott) of Florence. In addition, he leaves behind extended family here in the Pioneer Valley, in New York, Croatia, Germany, and beyond.



Rick was fortunate to have a wealth of friends in his life both here in Massachusetts and in Florida. They were another family, and their love and support was always matched by his devotion.



Rick will be missed by all who knew him. In their grief, his family has seen some light in the outpouring of love that has been shared from so many who knew him.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 12th from 9-10:30 a.m.at Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton, MA and there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Hills Parish in Haydenville, MA.at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please tell someone you love that you love them today and as often as you feel it.





