Richard Peter Dec of Hadley, MA, born January 31, 1955, passed away on March 29, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital after a long illness. Rick graduated from the Williston Northampton School where he excelled in soccer, hockey, baseball and art. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from UMass and a Master of Arts Degree from Pratt Institute in New York City.



While studying for his Masters Degree, Rick became interested in carpentry while renovating apartment units in Brooklyn. After graduating from Pratt, he returned to the Pioneer Valley and embarked on a 30 year career as a building contractor. His first big commercial job was renovating the building that would become the Northampton Brewery. He was a big fan of all Boston sports teams, especially the Bruins and Red Sox. After 30 years of building construction, with an artist's talent for finish work, his knees gave out, and he returned to his love of art.



Rick was predeceased by his parents Doris and Wallace Dec. He is survived by his sister Doreen Dec, brother David Dec (Mona Balicki) of South Hadley, and brother Steven Dec (Claire Largesse) of Louisville, CO. There will be no funeral services, but a retrospective of Rick's art work is being planned at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williston Art Department, Williston Northampton School, 19 Payson Avenue, Easthampton, MA 01027.



The Czelusniak Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020

