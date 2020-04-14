Richard Michael Piccicuto, 71, of Hadley, MA passed away on April 7, 2020 in his home after a yearlong battle with cancer. Born in Fitchburg, MA on March 11, 1949, he was the son of Rocco C. and Josephine (Buttafuoco) Piccicuto. Richard was a small business owner, most notably owning Sheehan's Cafe in Northampton, a hub for live music in the Pioneer Valley through the 1980's and 90's. Richard is survived by his brother, Sam Piccicuto; former spouse, Jane Kelley; two daughters Sara Ross and Adria Raphael; and four beloved grandchildren Claire Ross, Eamon Ross, Henry Raphael and Nora Raphael. Richard was predeceased by his sister, JoAnn Piccicuto. A private burial is planned at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Fitchburg, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center or the American Diabetes Association.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020