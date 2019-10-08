Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Pio. View Sign Service Information Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-533-4400 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Beers & Story Funeral Home 646 Newton Street South Hadley , MA 01075 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Lisieux Church Park St. South Hadley , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Pio, 69, died peacefully on October 6, 2019. Rick was born June 6, 1950, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mass, the son of Henry and Adriana Pio (née Paioletti). He attended Springfield Public Schools and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1968. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester in 1972. He moved to Amherst, Mass, to complete a teaching certificate at UMass in 1976. It was there that he first met the love of his life, Karen Walsh. He saw her in the driveway of the home where they lived as housemates and ran outside to offer to carry her luggage. This was characteristic of his selfless spirit and compassion for others. They married September 24, 1977.



Rick taught English at Suffield High School for several years before founding a solar design and construction business, Glass Houses, in Southampton, Mass. Part of establishing his business in 1981 involved building a solar house from the ground up with the help of his friends and family. After he was blessed with three sons, Rick chose to devote more time to his family by returning to teaching as a technology education instructor for Westfield North Middle School, where he inspired curiosity in all he taught. He retired in 2016, but never stopped teaching. He continued to coach, mentor, and share his knowledge and insight with others until his last moments.



Throughout his life, he was an exceptional athlete. A diehard Red Sox fan, he played baseball as a kid on the diamonds of Springfield and later coached all three of his boys' teams. Each summer, the family made an annual pilgrimage to Fenway. Rick won his first local tennis tournament at the age of 30, having only taken up the sport in adulthood. He became the heartbeat of tennis in South Hadley, founding the recreation department's tennis program, coaching the men's team at South Hadley High School, offering individual lessons, and promoting the sport at every opportunity. He was always up for a match.



He was relentlessly curious and inspired by things often overlooked. When his undergraduate work study placed him in the dining hall at the University of Rochester, he developed a lifelong love of cooking. From then on, true to his Italian heritage, he seized every opportunity to fill his house (and surround his table) with friends and family members. His fridge was always open-and well stocked with cheese. His yard was a wonderland of flowers, gardens, and towering pines, centered around a frog pond he designed and dug himself. He later became a Master Gardener and assisted in that program at Holyoke Community College.



An avid outdoorsman and adventurer, he spent time in nature however he could-and instilled that same love in his sons. Many of his happiest memories and most legendary escapades involved hiking, camping, and canoeing. He was passionate about connecting with his many friends and their children, planning trips to Tully Lake, the Chesterfield Gorge, the White River, the Falling Waters Trail, the Westfield River, the Saco River, Zoar Gap, and the Pine Barrens, to name just a few.



He was equally passionate about his connection to his community. He served on the board of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry and Music and Arts South Hadley, designed and built sets for MESMS school plays, and volunteered annually with the Bag the Community food drive and the Full Circle Community Garden.



He was a dynamic force, overflowing with vitality, energy, joy, and enthusiasm. He believed that doing things right mattered. At the end of his life, he had the chance to say goodbye to many who will miss him. He was so thankful to laugh, reminisce, and share stories with the more than 70 people who came to Brigham and Women's Hospital to see him.



Rick is survived by his mother Adriana; his brother Hank, sister-in-law Patricia, and nephew Colin; his sister Mary, brother-in-law David, nephew Zachary, and niece Christina; his brother-in-law Mark and sister-in-law Maryellen; his sons Devin, Adrian, and Dante, and daughter-in-law Jacqueline; and his wife Karen, who he cherished for more than 42 years.



To honor Rick's memory, donations may be made to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry, 30 Carew St., South Hadley, MA 01075.



Visiting hours will be Friday, October 11, from 4-7 pm at Beers and Story South Hadley Funeral Home, 646 Newton St. (rte. 116). Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 am at St. Theresa of Lisieux Church, Park St., South Hadley. For more information , please visit

Richard Pio, 69, died peacefully on October 6, 2019. Rick was born June 6, 1950, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mass, the son of Henry and Adriana Pio (née Paioletti). He attended Springfield Public Schools and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1968. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Rochester in 1972. He moved to Amherst, Mass, to complete a teaching certificate at UMass in 1976. It was there that he first met the love of his life, Karen Walsh. He saw her in the driveway of the home where they lived as housemates and ran outside to offer to carry her luggage. This was characteristic of his selfless spirit and compassion for others. They married September 24, 1977.Rick taught English at Suffield High School for several years before founding a solar design and construction business, Glass Houses, in Southampton, Mass. Part of establishing his business in 1981 involved building a solar house from the ground up with the help of his friends and family. After he was blessed with three sons, Rick chose to devote more time to his family by returning to teaching as a technology education instructor for Westfield North Middle School, where he inspired curiosity in all he taught. He retired in 2016, but never stopped teaching. He continued to coach, mentor, and share his knowledge and insight with others until his last moments.Throughout his life, he was an exceptional athlete. A diehard Red Sox fan, he played baseball as a kid on the diamonds of Springfield and later coached all three of his boys' teams. Each summer, the family made an annual pilgrimage to Fenway. Rick won his first local tennis tournament at the age of 30, having only taken up the sport in adulthood. He became the heartbeat of tennis in South Hadley, founding the recreation department's tennis program, coaching the men's team at South Hadley High School, offering individual lessons, and promoting the sport at every opportunity. He was always up for a match.He was relentlessly curious and inspired by things often overlooked. When his undergraduate work study placed him in the dining hall at the University of Rochester, he developed a lifelong love of cooking. From then on, true to his Italian heritage, he seized every opportunity to fill his house (and surround his table) with friends and family members. His fridge was always open-and well stocked with cheese. His yard was a wonderland of flowers, gardens, and towering pines, centered around a frog pond he designed and dug himself. He later became a Master Gardener and assisted in that program at Holyoke Community College.An avid outdoorsman and adventurer, he spent time in nature however he could-and instilled that same love in his sons. Many of his happiest memories and most legendary escapades involved hiking, camping, and canoeing. He was passionate about connecting with his many friends and their children, planning trips to Tully Lake, the Chesterfield Gorge, the White River, the Falling Waters Trail, the Westfield River, the Saco River, Zoar Gap, and the Pine Barrens, to name just a few.He was equally passionate about his connection to his community. He served on the board of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry and Music and Arts South Hadley, designed and built sets for MESMS school plays, and volunteered annually with the Bag the Community food drive and the Full Circle Community Garden.He was a dynamic force, overflowing with vitality, energy, joy, and enthusiasm. He believed that doing things right mattered. At the end of his life, he had the chance to say goodbye to many who will miss him. He was so thankful to laugh, reminisce, and share stories with the more than 70 people who came to Brigham and Women's Hospital to see him.Rick is survived by his mother Adriana; his brother Hank, sister-in-law Patricia, and nephew Colin; his sister Mary, brother-in-law David, nephew Zachary, and niece Christina; his brother-in-law Mark and sister-in-law Maryellen; his sons Devin, Adrian, and Dante, and daughter-in-law Jacqueline; and his wife Karen, who he cherished for more than 42 years.To honor Rick's memory, donations may be made to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Pantry, 30 Carew St., South Hadley, MA 01075.Visiting hours will be Friday, October 11, from 4-7 pm at Beers and Story South Hadley Funeral Home, 646 Newton St. (rte. 116). Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 am at St. Theresa of Lisieux Church, Park St., South Hadley. For more information , please visit www.beersandstory.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close