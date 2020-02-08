Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard R. Dionne. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary





Richard was raised in Easthampton and attended local schools. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958, mostly in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. He earned his Master Electrician license, and worked as an independent contractor before employment at Northampton Manufacturing, later moving to Orange and working for Rodney Hunt. After his retirement, he became the Electrical Inspector for the town of Orange and surrounding communities.



Richard is survived by his wife, Lucille (Tidlund) Dionne; his four children, Linda Macierowski of Holyoke, Karen Fletcher of Greenfield, Bruce Dionne of Chesapeake, VA, and Paul Dionne, of East Windsor, CT; three stepchildren, Robert Greene of Northampton, Teresa Guzik of Williamsburg, and Michael Riel of Athol; and several grandchildren.



Visiting hours, followed by a funeral service and a presentation of the American flag per his status as a veteran of the Korean Conflict, will be held Tuesday, February 11, from 2-5 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Hospice at the Fisher Home in North Amherst.



Ahearn Funeral Home



413-587-0044





Richard Roland Dionne, 85, passed away peacefully on February 5th, 2020, at the Hospice of the Fisher home in North Amherst, MA. Born February 17, 1934, he was the son of Arthur and Agnes Dionne, formerly of Easthampton, MA.Richard was raised in Easthampton and attended local schools. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958, mostly in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean. He earned his Master Electrician license, and worked as an independent contractor before employment at Northampton Manufacturing, later moving to Orange and working for Rodney Hunt. After his retirement, he became the Electrical Inspector for the town of Orange and surrounding communities.Richard is survived by his wife, Lucille (Tidlund) Dionne; his four children, Linda Macierowski of Holyoke, Karen Fletcher of Greenfield, Bruce Dionne of Chesapeake, VA, and Paul Dionne, of East Windsor, CT; three stepchildren, Robert Greene of Northampton, Teresa Guzik of Williamsburg, and Michael Riel of Athol; and several grandchildren.Visiting hours, followed by a funeral service and a presentation of the American flag per his status as a veteran of the Korean Conflict, will be held Tuesday, February 11, from 2-5 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road, Northampton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Hospice at the Fisher Home in North Amherst.Ahearn Funeral Home413-587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close