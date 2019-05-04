Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard S. Bilski. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Valley Church 33 Adams Street Easthampton , MA View Map Liturgy 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Valley Church 33 Adams Street Easthampton , MA View Map Burial Following Services Brookside Cemetery Easthampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Steven Bilski, 67, of Easthampton, passed away on Thursday, May 2nd at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Holyoke on April 19, 1952 to the late Chester and Margaret (Elisee) Bilski. Rich was a graduate of Smith Vocational High School class of 1968. He then attended STCC where he received a degree in HVAC. Rich had served in the United States Army. After the service; he began his career as a lab technician in research and development at Mestek Inc. in Westfield for over 33 years.



His wife Becky had introduced him to camping and his first encounter was when they pitched a small tent at the DAR and slept under the stars; from there he fell in love with camping life. Rich enjoyed long walks on the beaches of Cape Cod, watching the excitement of horseracing and cheering on the Patriots and Red Sox. Every season, he appreciated the trip to Boston to catch a Sox game. But most of all, he loved his family, and the time he spent with them; always being the most special husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. Rich will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Besides his devoted wife; Becky (Trombly) Bilski, he is survived by his son; Phillip and his wife Kerry of Easthampton, his daughters; Kimberly Brodeur of Pittsfield, Jessica DeSousa and her husband Dave of Chicopee, Katherine Bilski of Holyoke, his grandchildren; Kerissa, Maya, Jacob, Brayden, Peyton, Angelique, Augustin, Ashley, Douglas, Donald, Mikayla and Maxwell, 3 great-grandchildren, his brother; Walt Bilski of Easthampton, his sisters; Margaret Murphy and her husband John of Holyoke, Nancy Love of Owensboro, KY, several nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Church, 33 Adams Street, Easthampton. A calling hour will precede the Mass from 10 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will immediately follow with Military Honors in Brookside Cemetery, Easthampton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to: Cooley Dickinson Visiting Nurse and Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060. DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information, please visit





