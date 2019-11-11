Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD SUCHOCKI. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with the greatest of sadness the family of Richard P. Suchocki is mourning his passing at the Holyoke Soldiers Home on November 10, 2019, Veterans Day weekend, and will be celebrating Veterans Day in Heaven. Richard was a loving husband, beloved father and grandfather. He married his soulmate and love of his life, Kathleen (Norton) Suchocki in 1957 and spent 62 years of a blessed and happy life together. They had three children: Deena (Wallace), Shari-Lyn (by whom he was predeceased) and Michael Suchocki; and two grandchildren Laurel and Madison Wallace. Richard was the son of Mihal and Felixa Suchocki, and was born and raised in Holyoke on June 29, 1933. He attended Holyoke High and Holyoke Community College, graduating with a degree in accounting. He was a valuable basketball player in high school and college, and was even approached by an agent for a semi-professional team, but Richard instead chose to join the Navy during the Korean War. After 4 years in the Navy, he joined the United States Postal Service, retiring after 37 years. At one time he was a local Union President at the Northampton Post Office.



Richard was an avid bowler and travelled to national bowling tournaments in Kansas. He was a very devoted family man, putting his wife and children first above all else. Richard was very proud of his children's accomplishments and equally proud of his grandchildren's achievements. A religious man of the Roman Catholic faith, he was also a lover of life itself and of travel, taking trips to Cape Cod and finding adventurous vacations. On Saturday and Sunday mornings his home would be filled with the sounds of Polish music. At Polish events everyone knew Richard was "in the building." He will be greatly missed by his loving family and so missed by those who knew him.



Richard leaves behind his sister Helen Smith and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother Alphonse.



The family would like to thank the D'Amour Cancer Center, Baystate Hospital and the Holyoke Soldiers Home for the superior care they gave Richard. Thanks also go to those at the Czelusniak Funeral Home for such sincere compassion shown to us at such a devastating time as we prepared for Richard's final resting place.



Visiting hours for Richard will be from 4-6 PM on Thursday Nov. 14 at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME. A Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King Street Northampton will take place on Friday Nov. 15 at 10 AM. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Florence in the Morning Star section following Mass.



A luncheon will follow at the Bluebonnet Diner on King Street in Northampton. The family asks that this be a celebration of Richard's life, and the tears and sorrow left at the door in accordance with his wishes: He will be watching.





