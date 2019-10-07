Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Venne. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" W. Venne, a lifelong resident of Northampton, MA, died peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the age of 64. Dick possessed a unique combination of personality and leadership skills that made others wish to follow his direction. A truly selfless leader from an early age, he used his ability to help others reach their personal potential. One never knew why they were helping him with a project, they simply wanted to help out, and in the end everyone was better for it.



Dick is survived by his wife, Rhonda, of Florence; daughter Kate of Easthampton; daughter Molly and her fiancé, Tony Esposito, and their sons, Aiden and Darrien, of Easthampton; brother Fred and his wife, Genevieve, of Florence; brother Bill and his wife, Julie, of Dublin, NH; brother Tom and his wife, Tammy, of Williamsburg; brother-in-law Bob Horton and his wife, Diane, of Northampton; brother-in-law Paul Horton and his wife, Cindy, of Easthampton; brother-in-law John Horton and his wife, Anne, of Florence; brother-in-law Bill Horton and his wife, Cheryl, of Auburn, ME; brother-in-law Rich Horton and his wife, Nicole, of Northampton; mother-in-law Barbara McNallen of Roswell, NM; father-in-law Charles McNallen and his wife, Betty, of Johnson City, TX; brother-in-law Mike McNallen of Houston, TX; brother-in-law Andy McNallen and his wife, Patty, of Peshastin, WA; and 22 nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by Cooper and Dalton, his beloved felines. In addition to his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his first wife, Maureen Horton Venne; sister Elizabeth Venne, and sister Margaret Venne Pekkala.



Dick was born on March 9, 1955, in Northampton, MA, to Obe and Jeanne Maher Venne. He attended St. Michael's School in Northampton, followed by undergraduate studies at the University of Massachusetts, and in 1978 he received his Master of Education degree from Springfield College in Counselor Education, School Counseling, and Guidance Services. While Dick was working through college, he also helped serve as the family patriarch until he met Maureen.



Dick was fortunate to have two great loves of his life, Maureen and Rhonda. He married Maureen Horton in 1977, and the couple had two daughters, Kate and Molly. During their short time as a family, they were actively involved in Girl Scouts and their church. They spent summers camping in Wells, Maine, with extended family. Dick's daughters will always remember him as a driven father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.



Dick met Rhonda in 1995 through a new (then) and unique way to meet people - a chat room on America Online (AOL). The couple enjoyed 23 years of marriage filled with many travel adventures, a shared passion for college football, and musical theater.



For more than 40 years, Dick worked for Viability (formerly known as Community Enterprises/ICE) in Northampton, MA, and served as president of the organization beginning in 1997. The organization holds a leadership role in the field of employment, education and supported living services for individuals with disabilities. Dick was a sought-after speaker and presented at national and international conferences throughout the U.S. and Canada. He instructed thousands of supported employment professionals on topics such as how to leverage employer relationships, marketing, and job development strategies that work.



Dick was an avid golfer with a 12 handicap. He was a league regular at Northampton Country Club, participated in countless golf tournaments, and was fortunate to have played at St Andrews Links in Scotland.



When a day was rainy, Dick would remind us (with the help of Dolly Parton's lyric), "The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain."



The family invites you to attend and celebrate Dick's life on Friday, October 11, from 4-7 p.m. at Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton, MA. Memorial donations may be made to Viability at

