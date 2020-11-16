Richard Vollinger, 84, died at Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Holyoke.
Richard was born in Northampton on April 10, 1936 to the late Francis and Doris (Smith) Vollinger. He graduated from Smith Vocational High School and worked as a carpenter his entire career.
Richard was an active member of Our Lady of Grace Church. He was also an active member in many town organizations. He donated over 50 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross and he was a founding member of the Henry Betsold Memorial Pitch League playing for over 50 years.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Mary (Ziezulewicz) Vollinger; his children and their spouses and partners, William Vollinger and Mary Ann Brosnan, David and Linda Vollinger, Mark Vollinger and Michele Dihlmann, Mary Pat (Vollinger) and Brock Schmalz, all of Hatfield, Debra (Vollinger) and Steven Martino of Ellington, CT, his 7 grandchildren Mark Vollinger II, James Vollinger, Zachary Vollinger, Lindsay Vollinger, Lauren Martino, William Schmalz, and Nicholas Martino. His brothers Ralph and Donald Vollinger.
Services for Richard will take place at a later date. For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.czelusniakfuneralhome.com
. Memorial Contributions can be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 264 Cottage Street, Springfield, MA 01104 or Mount Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 36 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA.