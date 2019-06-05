Richard W. Barrett, 64, of Chesterfield, MA passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at home on Wednesday, June 5 after his courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Northampton on March 27, 1955 to Donald C. Barrett and Lorraine Warren Spencer. Rick attended Williamsburg High School and Hampshire Regional High School and then enlisted in the United States Army and was employed there for 10 years, where he met his wife Carmen in Germany. He worked as a heavy equipment operator/transporter for his entire life.
He is survived by his lovely bride, Carmen of 38 years, daughter Jessica (Ron) Chaloux, and son Joshua Barrett of Washington. Besides his parents and step-mother Diane Barrett, he leaves his siblings Carla (Stan), Denise Barrett-Boulanger, Peter (Christina), and Michael. He was predeceased by his step-father, Roland Spencer. He also leaves 2 step-brothers, Harry and Arthur Spencer, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. A celebration of life will take place in the fall.
Donations in Rick's memory can be made to VA Medical Center, 421 North Main St., Leeds, MA or Cooley Dickinson VNA & Hospice, 168 Industrial Dr., Northampton, MA.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413)587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 5, 2019