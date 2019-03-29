Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. Sears. View Sign

Richard W. Sears passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. He was born in Pittsfield February 3, 1930, the son of Fred and Eveline (Litchfield) Sears, grew up in Worthington, Northampton, and Amherst, and was a graduate of Amherst High School. After serving his country in the US Army Signal Corps in Germany he studied electrical engineering at the University of Massachusetts, class of 1958, and was a longtime employee of Northeast Utilities in various capacities until his retirement in 1992.



Having been an avid fisherman in his youth he always found time for outdoor activities and was proud of his carefully tended yard and garden, remaining busy and vigorous until declining health obliged him to move to the Elaine Center in Hadley, where he resided for the last few months of his life. His wife Jean (Stewart) Sears predeceased him in 1979. Richard is survived by his son David Sears of Amherst, with whom he lived for many years, as well as sisters Jane Vondell of Andover and Nancy Fellers of Brewster, along with several nieces and nephews, plus the many friends and neighbors who routinely joined him for morning coffee at Atkins or in the stands at UMass basketball and football games.



There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst is in charge of arrangements.



