He was educated in Hadley schools and graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1963. After graduation, he served his country with the U.S. Army as a SP5 at Ft. Lee Virginia from 1964 to 1966. He was an electronics technician. After the Army, Richard went to work for his father as a propane delivery person and appliance technician for the family business called Walter's of Hadley. He worked there until 1976 when he was offered a job at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst as an electronic technician. He worked there for over 30 years, while still working for his father. In the late 1970's he would take his son Richard Jr. out on deliveries and show him the ropes. After retiring from the University, he helped his son with the propane business which Richard Jr. was already running. In conversation, Richard Sr. would always say how proud he was of the propane business expanding and how Richard Jr. was successful. The business is now named Walter's Propane. Richard Sr. worked helping out even well into this year. He will be missed by his customers who he served for over 50 years. Not only customers, but friends that he did many "Jack of all Trades" for. He was the type that would never say no and would help you out no matter what. No one ever had a bad word to say about him.



Richard met his wife Shirley Godleski 55 years ago, high school sweethearts from different towns, they were married for 49 years. Richard married Shirley on January 18, 1970. They would go everywhere together and never wanted to be apart. A real love story. Travel was one thing they would do, going places for a few days and they did indeed see a lot of the country. Their love was so strong, they renewed their marriage vows in 2007 in Las Vegas. They supported each other through good times and bad.



Richard and Shirley had one son, Richard Jr. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his son, supporting and loving him in childhood, through school, while in college, and running the family business. He made Richard Jr. the person he is today.



Richard and Shirley had one granddaughter, Rachael. He loved Rachael very much, "Papa is here", she would say. He took her places that were fun, as well as places that she mixed in with his friends such as Jerry's Place in South Deerfield. Richard taught Rachael how to fix things, explained things to her and helped her with her homework. He took Rachael out on propane deliveries as well, just like he did with Richard Jr. It was and still is a strong granddaughter/grandfather bond.



Richard was an avid 2-way radio person having built his first radio in the 1st grade. He was an amateur ham radio operator with the call sign N1MFT and a GMRS radio operator with the call sign of WQDM244. He had many amateur radio friends in the valley. Richard was always there, whether it was on the air or in person to talk about the old radio days, old radios in general and general friendship.



He was a member of the Young Men's Club in Hadley, the Franklin County Plumbers Assoc., National Propane Gas Assoc., the Propane Gas Assoc. of New England and the NRA.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11am the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randolph Calvo officiating. Burial with Military Honors to follow in Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery with committal prayers offered by Father Robert Koerber. Military Honors will be held at the cemetery. A calling hour will be Tuesday at 9:30am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dakin Animal Shelter.



