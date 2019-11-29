Guest Book View Sign Service Information Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home 33 Lamb Street South Hadley , MA 01075 (413)-538-4642 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home 33 Lamb Street South Hadley , MA 01075 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Anne’s Church Fairview , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rita (Duval) Chauvin died Sunday at home surrounded by her family. She was born December 2, 1939, in Holyoke, MA. She grew up in Willimansett with her parents, Roland Duval and Peggy Moriarty. She met the love of her life, Robert Chauvin, at age 16 at Hampton Beach, NH in the summer of 1956, whom she would marry four years later. After graduating from Chicopee High School in 1958, she held various bank positions for Bank of Boston and later for Bank of America, where she stayed for 24 years. She retired in May 1988- the same day as her husband. They bought their first condo in Florida and went on to buy their second and third villas years later. Rita and Robert loved to travel overseas, especially in France, and took five Mediterranean cruises. They also frequented Bermuda for 15 years and Montreal and Quebec City for over 25 years. Rita's hobbies included working on her many flower beds, studying French genealogy for family and friends, and playing tennis, which she and Robert did for 43 years in both MA and FL. Rita is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Doreen Beard and her husband Garry and their children Rachael and Merideth Beard, son Robert Chauvin and his wife Jennifer and their children Brenna and Luc Chauvin. The funeral will be Tuesday December 3rd starting with calling hours at the Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home, 33 Lamb St., South Hadley from 9:00 to 10:30 am followed by Mass at St. Anne's Church in Fairview at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be mad to the . For more in formation please go to

Rita (Duval) Chauvin died Sunday at home surrounded by her family. She was born December 2, 1939, in Holyoke, MA. She grew up in Willimansett with her parents, Roland Duval and Peggy Moriarty. She met the love of her life, Robert Chauvin, at age 16 at Hampton Beach, NH in the summer of 1956, whom she would marry four years later. After graduating from Chicopee High School in 1958, she held various bank positions for Bank of Boston and later for Bank of America, where she stayed for 24 years. She retired in May 1988- the same day as her husband. They bought their first condo in Florida and went on to buy their second and third villas years later. Rita and Robert loved to travel overseas, especially in France, and took five Mediterranean cruises. They also frequented Bermuda for 15 years and Montreal and Quebec City for over 25 years. Rita's hobbies included working on her many flower beds, studying French genealogy for family and friends, and playing tennis, which she and Robert did for 43 years in both MA and FL. Rita is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Doreen Beard and her husband Garry and their children Rachael and Merideth Beard, son Robert Chauvin and his wife Jennifer and their children Brenna and Luc Chauvin. The funeral will be Tuesday December 3rd starting with calling hours at the Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home, 33 Lamb St., South Hadley from 9:00 to 10:30 am followed by Mass at St. Anne's Church in Fairview at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be mad to the . For more in formation please go to curranobrien.com Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations