Rita Chauvin (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Bob and Family, Sorry to hear of Rita's passing. She was..."
    - Barbara Cyr-Dupuis
  • "BOB,DOREEN,ROB.I WILL SEE YOU AGAIN AND YOUR HEART SHALL..."
    - RON DUVAL
  • "With sympathy from the Chicopee High School, Class of 1958."
    - Gail Watson
  • "To Bob and family, remembering Rita well for her smile and..."
    - Gail Watson
  • "Nice job here on Earth Rita. Carry on with love. We'll be..."
    - George Bussey
Service Information
Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home
33 Lamb Street
South Hadley, MA
01075
(413)-538-4642
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home
33 Lamb Street
South Hadley, MA 01075
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne’s Church
Fairview, MA
Obituary
Rita (Duval) Chauvin died Sunday at home surrounded by her family. She was born December 2, 1939, in Holyoke, MA. She grew up in Willimansett with her parents, Roland Duval and Peggy Moriarty. She met the love of her life, Robert Chauvin, at age 16 at Hampton Beach, NH in the summer of 1956, whom she would marry four years later. After graduating from Chicopee High School in 1958, she held various bank positions for Bank of Boston and later for Bank of America, where she stayed for 24 years. She retired in May 1988- the same day as her husband. They bought their first condo in Florida and went on to buy their second and third villas years later. Rita and Robert loved to travel overseas, especially in France, and took five Mediterranean cruises. They also frequented Bermuda for 15 years and Montreal and Quebec City for over 25 years. Rita's hobbies included working on her many flower beds, studying French genealogy for family and friends, and playing tennis, which she and Robert did for 43 years in both MA and FL. Rita is survived by her husband Robert, daughter Doreen Beard and her husband Garry and their children Rachael and Merideth Beard, son Robert Chauvin and his wife Jennifer and their children Brenna and Luc Chauvin. The funeral will be Tuesday December 3rd starting with calling hours at the Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home, 33 Lamb St., South Hadley from 9:00 to 10:30 am followed by Mass at St. Anne's Church in Fairview at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be mad to the . For more in formation please go to curranobrien.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
