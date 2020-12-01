Rita L. (Bouffard) Bartlett, 90, formerly of Easthampton passed away Thursday Nov. 26, 2020 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. Rita was born in Waterbury, Ct, August 16, 1930, the daughter of the late Edmund and Rhea (Bessette) Bouffard. She was a graduate of the East Hartford High School. Rita moved to Easthampton in 1959 where she was employed at the former Pro-Corp in Florence for 36 years, previously she had been employed at the Aetna Life Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT. She was a communicant of the former Immaculate Conception Church, now the Our Lady of the Valley Parish, where she had been a member of the Women's Club. Rita had been an active member of many various local Camera Clubs. Her beloved husband of 38 years Charles "Syd" Bartlett passed away in 1997. Rita leaves her 2 nieces Theresa Bancroft and her husband Charles and Claudia Bouffard, her nephew Edmund Bouffard Jr and his wife Judy, and her cousin Mary Louise Hart and her husband Lawrence. Her beloved bother Edmund J. Bouffard Jr. predeceased her. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions the family held a private burial service but will be announcing a funeral ceremony to be held at a later date. The O'Brien Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial gifts can be made to the Our Lady of the Valley Parish 33 Adams St. Easthampton, MA 01027.



