Rita L. Lepine, a lifelong resident of Easthampton, Ma, passed away on August 18, 2019. Born December 1, 1929, she was the beloved daughter of the late Alfred Lepine and Louise Marie (Langlois) Lepine. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Priscille J. Hebert, and two brothers, Lawrence G. Lepine, Sr., and Orel Lepine, and her nephew, Lawrence G. Lepine, Jr.



Rita was a 1948 graduate of Easthampton High School and upon graduation joined the workforce at Southern New England Telephone Co., as a telephone operator beginning a thirty-six year career with Ma Bell. Rita retired in 1984, as a manager/trainer of the Western Massachusetts District .



Rita leaves her dedicated, loving nephew and primary caregiver, Ron Lepine and his wife Sandra (Burl) Lepine of Clinton, Ct; her grand-niece, Emily (Lepine) Stanevich, her husband, Jason Stanevich, Esq., and their daughters, Violet and Hazel, of Easton, Ct.



Also surviving is a dear niece, Louise (Hebert) Hunter and her husband, Mark Hunter, of Chicopee, Ma; two nephews, Stephen Lepine, David Lepine; and, niece, Carol (Lepine) Lauren of Easthampton.



Rita was an active parishioner of the former Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of Eastampton, where she was a longtime member of the Ladies of Saint Anne. At the time of her death she was a communicant of Our Lady of the Valley Church, also of Easthampton.



All are welcome to attend her funeral services, they will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 beginning with a calling hour from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Valley Church with a burial committal in St Brigid's Cemetery.

