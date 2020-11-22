1/1
Rita Laprade
Rita "Memere" Laprade, 96, of Easthampton passed on November 20, 2020. She was born in Upton, Quebec, the daughter of Alfred Frechette & Bella (Gauthier) Frechette. She was a member of Les Dames de Sainte Anne de Notre Dame and Our Lady of the Valley Parish, and former member of the Friends of the Council on Aging. She was predeceased by her husband Richard & her daughter Michele Dostaler, both of whom she missed dearly. She is survived by two sons, Andre & his wife Linda of Barrington, NH and Denis & his wife Joanne of Holyoke. She is also survived by Six Grandchildren; Matthew Laprade, Angelique Penninger, Meghan Woering, Branden Laprade, Elizabeth Loiselle & Kaitlyn Daigle. Also eight great grandchildren; Cirrus, Jordan, Dylan, Tyler, Rosalie, James, Connor & Collin. She also leaves her brother Jean-Louis Frechette & his wife Etiennette of Sainte-Madeleine, Quebec, sister-in-law Claire & many nieces, nephews & good friends. She was an avid fan of golf, the Red Sox, the Celtics and especially loved to play cards. She was a caring neighbor at Cliffview Manor and at her long term home on Pleasant Street in Easthampton. Her most cherished times were spent with her children, grandchildren & great

grandchildren. Calling hours will be held at Boucher O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St, Easthampton from 5-7PM on Tuesday, November 24. Her Funeral will be on Wednesday, receiving friends and family at 9-9:30AM at the Funeral Home. Her Funeral Mass will at Our Lady of the Valley Parish will be held at 10AM, followed by a burial service at Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's name can be made to the Cancer Society of your choice.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley Parish
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
