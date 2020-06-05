Rita M. Vincent, 98, passed away at Day Brook Village in Holyoke on May 27th. Born February 27, 1922 in Easthampton to the late Louis and Florida (Ducharme) Provo, she was raised in Easthampton and graduated from Easthampton High School. She was a communicant of Notre Dame Church.
Rita married Harvey Vincent in 1940 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary before his passing in 2006.
She leaves her daughters Donna Latham of Otis, DeAnne Vincent and partner Roz Wood of Easthampton, Denise Milo and husband David of Ashfield, her grandchildren Jill Vincent-Lapan of Easthampton, Kevin Latham of Tennessee, Brian Latham of Easthampton, Sheri Giroux and Lisa Latham of Otis, great grandchildren Brandon, Jeremy, Justin, and Valerie Latham, Derek and Stephanie Hancock and 2 great-great grandchildren, Gunner and Alice Latham; she also leaves her Godchild Celeste O'Brien.
Rita's biggest passion was music. She enjoyed playing the piano and listened to music on the radio throughout her life. Rita enjoyed spending quiet time at home. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and never missed an opportunity to send out greeting cards to relatives for all their special occasions. She was organized and methodical, keeping a daily journal of the family's adventures throughout the years. She was also a sports enthusiast especially when it came to routing for the Red Sox. Rita loved the sights and sounds of the ocean and treasured walking along the shores of Cape Cod. She also loved flowers, chocolates, red wine and especially champagne on all holidays, Christmas being her favorite.
A private burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at a later time. Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton has been entrusted with her arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Day Brook for the care given to Rita for the past three years.
Contributions in memory of Rita can be made to the Emily Williston Memorial Library in Easthampton at ewmlibrary.org.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 5, 2020.