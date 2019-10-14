Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita T. Bishko. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Rita T. Bishko, 95, died peacefully on October 11 at Amherst Extended Care in Amherst.



Born Nov. 12, 1923 in Northampton, she was the daughter of late Leo R. and Durilda (Lanou) Rousseau.



She was raised and educated in Easthampton alongside her late younger brother Leo F. Rousseau.



Rita worked longest in Food Services at Umass Amherst for twenty-seven years until her retirement. Prior, she worked in the mills in Easthampton at Stanley Home Products and, after WWII, would work at American Maid Footwear until she met the love of her life, Arthur C. Bishko.



Rita married Art at Notre Dame Church on Feb. 20, 1954. Shortly after their marriage, newlyweds Art and Rita Bishko became residents of Hadley. They would live happily together until Art's passing in 1978.



A devoted Catholic throughout her life, Rita's love of God shown brightly in her involvement with St. John's Church and much later Most Holy Redeemer. You could find her singing with her dear friends in the choir, running at the head of all fundraisers, bringing her favorite recipes to picnics and holiday parties, and regularly serving the sacraments with gentle blessings. Rita was a member of the Rosary Sodality, Prayer Group and the St. John's Ladies Guild for many years. Her faith deepened when she became a Eucharistic Minister, bringing communion to nursing homes and homebound believers until her mid-eighties.



Rita was one who very rarely missed the opportunity to volunteer, whether it was with the Council on Aging, Hadley Senior Center, the church, a nursing home and, in her much younger years, the Defense Core during WWII where she led bomb shelter drills in her hometown of Easthampton.



Rita was an outstanding woman who was loved by all who knew her well. Her hobbies included traveling, singing, dancing, playing cards, gardening at her home and cemeteries of those she missed, cooking and baking with her granddaughter, and being a vibrant, social butterfly.



Mrs. Bishko leaves her beloved, adopted granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Alanna and Greg Owen; her dear niece, Carol Taylor, as well as many godchildren, family, and friends.



Flowers may be sent to Douglass Funeral Service, 87 N. Pleasant St. in Amherst or a memorial gift may be sent to Most Holy Redeemer Church, 120 Russell St., Hadley, 01035.



The funeral will be Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. in the Most Holy Redeemer Church, with a brief calling hour from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. before the funeral at the Douglass Funeral Service, 87 N. Pleasant St., Amherst. Burial will follow in St. Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley.



