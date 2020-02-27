Rita B. Tobin, 87, of Florence passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, William F. Tobin, to whom she was married for forty three years and is survived by their five children; Marie Tobin (Eric Lichter) of Weston, William F X Tobin (Ingrid) of Florence, Colleen Tobin (Pierre Dube) of Hixson, TN, Peter Tobin of Leeds and Kelly Tobin (Robert LaFlamme) of Hatfield as well as their eleven grandchildren; Sam Lichter, Zachary Lichter, Jacob Lichter, Elizabeth Lichter, Todd Tobin, Katey Tobin, Henri Dube, Meghan Tobin, Cecilia LaFlamme, Ainsley LaFlamme, and Harrison LaFlamme.



She is also survived by three great grandchildren, her brother Paul (Joe) Bressette of Chicopee and her sister Theresa Walat of Springfield as well as many nieces and nephews and, she was predeceased by her brother George Bressette and her sister, Joan Sands.



Rita, like many women of her generation, attended a diploma nursing program and worked at several area hospitals before making a career at the Northampton State Hospital from which she retired.



With the assistance of Ahearn Funeral Home, all services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

