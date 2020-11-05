1/1
Robert A. St Peters
Robert "Bob" Allen St. Peters, 72, of Leeds, MA passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at home on 10/31/2020. Bob was born on February 11, 1948 in Montague, MA to Margaret (Schoener) and Alfred St. Peters. Bob grew up in Conway, MA on his family's farm and attended school in town. After graduating from Frontier Regional High School, he proudly enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy. He then attended Rhode Island Trade Shops and became a lifetime mechanic, working at various garages throughout the Pioneer Valley. Whenever his daughters stopped in at home, he would quietly make his way out to the driveway to check the oil in their cars and the air pressure in their tires. A man of few words and little emotion, it was his way of checking in on his girls.

Bob could be found tinkering with things in his garage, feeding his beloved deer, goats, and squirrels at Look Park, or riding his bike around town. Bob was a unique man who will be remembered by his family for his off-color sense of humor. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jane (Malinowski) St. Peters, his three daughters Erika St. Peters (and her partner Eric), Kristine St. Peters, and Roberta "Bobbie" Fydenkevez. He also leaves behind his two grandchildren, Makayla and Matthew. Bob is also survived by his sisters Yvonne Schultz and Nancy Tribble and brothers Bruce St. Peters and Alfred St. Peters Jr., and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Wrisley Funeral Home of South Deerfield, MA. Services are private.

Expressions of Sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfunweralhome.com



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020.
