Robert A. Winnie, formerly of Northampton, MA passed away in Fort Lauderdale, FL on January 4, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1943 to the late William and Rose (Greene) Winnie. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Jane (Bye) Winnie, son, Craig Winnie, Daughter-in-law Amy Winnie and grandchildren Austin Winnie and Brooke Winnie, and his brother, William Winnie and his wife, Nancy Winnie of West Springfield, MA along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Ada and her husband Julian Lush, sister Nancy and her husband Edward Kozash and his in-laws Michael and Eleanor Bye.He attended Smith Vocational High School in the auto body division. Although a quiet and reserved business owner in Northampton of King Auto Body for 40 years before retiring, his goal was always to achieve and provide quality workmanship to his customers. Hopefully he will be remembered with those goals he wanted to achieve with professionalism in the auto body industry.He served in the Air National guard in Westfield for six years. He was a lifetime member of the Northampton Elks Lodge #997. At his request private services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020

