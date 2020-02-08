Robert Joseph Billieux Sr, father and community advocate, passed peacefully after a long illness on February 5, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital at the age of 81.
Robert was born in Springfield, MA on April 24, 1939, the beloved oldest son of Bridge Street school teacher Josephine Wanat Billieux. He was a long-time Elizabeth Street and Ryan Road district resident and was well-known at Ashfield and Congamond Lakes in Suffield. Bob was a dedicated photographer, videographer, bicyclist, pianist, conservationist and sport fisherman. A former RSROA roller skating gold medalist, he volunteered for the restoration of national historic site Babb's Roller Rink & Park, and co-founded a Northampton 4-H bicycle safety and repair chapter. He was a student of St. Michael's High School and an accomplished lithographer and pressman with the Daily Hampshire Gazette and Hamilton Newell in Amherst in his 40-year career. He is survived by his daughter Debra, son Robert Jr, brother Ronald, and relatives of the Wanat family clan.
Calling hours will be held Monday from 9 to 10 AM at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME followed by an in-house service at 10 AM and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020