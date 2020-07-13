ROBERT BLANCHETTE
1930 - 2020
Our brother, Robert, was called to his eternal rest on March 25, and is reunited with his wife Mildred (McAuley). They were devoted to each other. They lived to be 90 years old. Born to Edward and Catherine Blanchette in Holyoke, Bob was raised, schooled and worked in Holyoke. He graduated from Holyoke Trade School. He served in the US Army after his discharge, He met "Mickey", they married and settled in Easthampton. Bob is survived by a sister Irene Lempke and a brother Eugene Blanchette, nieces and nephews and many friends. Bob was predeceased by his brothers Edward and Raymond and a sister Esther Connelly.
A graveside service will be held on July 17 at 11am in the St Brigids Cemetery, Easthampton Ma. Du to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, not to gather in the cemetery after the service. Donations can be made to Our Lady of the Valley Church of Easthampton, MA or to a charity of your choice
. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton in charge of arrangements