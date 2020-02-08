Robert C. "Jingles" Kovalski passed away on January 29, 2020 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Bob was born in Hatfield on January 14, 1943 to the late John and Helen (Penkoski) Kovalski. He worked in general maintenance for many local organizations. Bob had a particular passion for basketball. He was a very well-rounded player, playing for Smith Academy and Providence College. After college, he was drafted by the pros, but was later released. He was an avid fan of Boston sports, including the Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, as well as many of the college basketball programs.



Bob is survived by his son Todd Kovalski and his wife Crystal; daughter Kimberly Foley and her husband Dan; daughter Cheryl Brown and her husband Charles; grandchildren Erika, Andrew, Charlie, Ryan and Matthew Jacob; sister Rose Mulherin and her husband Joseph; aunts Jane Kovalski and Helen Kagan; nieces Lisa and Kari Ann; and nephews Kevin and Marc. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by brother John Kovalski Jr. and his wife Dolores and brother Charles Kovalski and his wife Connie.



Special thanks are extended to Czelusniak Funeral Home for taking care of arrangements, to the staff at Cooley Dickinson Hospital for their care of Bob, as well as to the caring staff at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility.



Services for Bob will be held at a later date.

