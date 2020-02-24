Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Cebula. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Valley Church Easthampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" P. Cebula, 78, of Easthampton, died peacefully at home. Born in Springfield, MA and raised in Chicopee, MA, he was a graduate of Chicopee High School, attended Holyoke Community College and the Andover Institute of Business and completed the Dale Carnegie Public Speaking course. Robert went on to serve as an US Army Corps (Reserve) Infantry Private E-2 and was stationed at Fort Dix NJ. On June 25, 1966, Robert was married to Theresa (Andrezejewski) and the two lived in Chicopee, MA, before buying their first home in Granby, MA, where they started their family and later moved to Easthampton, MA. While a resident of Easthampton, Bob coached youth basketball and was a Troop Leader for Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, canoeing and hunting.



Robert worked for over four decades in the food sales industry. He started his career working for A&P in Springfield, MA, as an Assistant Store Manager before moving into product sales and working for Pezrow Enterprises in Agawam, MA; T.E. Toomey Co. in Manchester, CT; Ted Edwards and Associates in Needham, MA; Borden, Inc. in the Mrs. Grass, Pennsylvania Dutch Noodles, and Prince Pasta Divisions in Lowell, MA; Wagner/POV Wild Bird Food Products in Farmingdale, NY; and Progressive Sales and Marketing in Feeding Hills, MA, before retiring in 2002. Robert was a member of the Knights of the Grip-Western MA, and served as President in 1980.



Robert and his wife Theresa realized their dream of continuing their travels and moving to Florida during their retirement years. Over the years, they travelled to nearly all 50 states and several countries. For several years they also called Venice, FL, their home.



He leaves his wife of 53 years, Theresa (Andrzejewski); two children: Scott Cebula and his wife Lori, of Southampton, MA, and Tara Ryan and her husband Terence, of South Easton, MA; two brothers: Raymond Cebula and his wife Mary Ann of Mattapoisett, MA, and Allen Cebula of TN; brother-in-law David Andrzejeswki and his wife Linda of North Waterboro, ME; five grandchildren: Andrew and Cameron Cebula and Celia, Evelyn and James Canavan; several nieces and nephews; and a spirited group of long-time friends with whom Bob and Terry shared many laughs over the years.



Calling hours will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Easthampton on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Easthampton on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Life Care, 575 Beech Street, Holyoke, MA 01040 or to help further research for Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment to the



IPF Foundation,

