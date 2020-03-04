Robert Collins

Obituary
Robert Collins, 93, passed away March 3, 2020. Born in Three Rivers, he was the son of Robert and Helen (Pfunder) Collins. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the U.S.S. Clytie AS26 in the South Pacific/Asiatic and attached to task force 58. He was a carpenter and member of the Carpenters Local Union 108 of Springfield. He was superintendent and Estimator for several construction companies in the New England area. Robert was an avid antique car collector, restoring numerous steam cars over the years. He was recently predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Eulalia S. (Jez) Collins. He was also predeceased by his sisters Virginia Sangermano, Daisy Gardner and brothers William, Irwin and Thomas James. Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 8 from 2-4 pm followed by a funeral service at 4:00 pm at the Beers & Story Funeral Home in Belchertown. Burial will be held Monday, March 9 at 10:00 am at Four Corners Cemetery in Three Rivers. Please meet directly at the cemetery. For those wishing, donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson Hospital. For more information please visit www.beersandstory.com
Published in Amherst Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
