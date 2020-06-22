Robert Edmund Jones was born on November 19, 1926 in Florence MA. His mother and father, Katherine (McGraw) and Edmund Jones, had nine children. He was the fourth in line and the last one still living. Growing up he spent his days racoon hunting, stealing apples from orchards, or raising hell with the nuns at the Annunciation Catholic School. He quit school early and began working to help support his family. When he was seventeen, he joined the Navy and served in the Philippines during WWII. He was a member of the Northampton Elks Lodge for 53 years.On March 29, 1948 he married the love of his life, Frieda Hurteau. They had one daughter, Judith Jones-Rys, whom they loved unconditionally. He was "the goody guy" to his three grandchildren, Christopher Fournier (Amy Fournier), Amanda Milos (Matthew Milos), and Bobby Rys. His three great-granddaughters, who called him Gramp or Bubba, brought him so much joy. He was a proud Uncle and Great Uncle to dozens.Most people knew Bob as "Smitty" because he and his wife owned Smith's Store (Smitty's) in the Baystate Village section of Florence. Together, they turned it into a restaurant where you would find the best garbage omelets, hotdogs with green stuff, penny candies, and the biggest pancakes any little kid could imagine. Most importantly, you would find friendship, love, and a whole lot of laughter.At night and on Sundays, when the store was closed, the pantry light was on in his house. That light meant that he was home; he was probably having a gin and Squirt, watching the Red Sox, and he was "ever ready" to welcome friends to come in and join him. On June 19, 2020, at 93, he passed away at home with his family. The pantry light may not be on anymore, but it will be on in the hearts of everyone he touched throughout his lifetime. Enjoy your party in heaven Gramp... "It took ya long enough."A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 1PM at St. Mary's Cemetery, 235 N. Elm St., Northampton. There are no visiting hours.DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, ALL ATTENDEES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS, PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING, NOT TO GATHER IN THE CEMETERY AFTER THE SERVICE, AND ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED FOR NO CONTACT WITH THE FAMILY.According to his wishes, please don't send any flowers; he was a generous man that would give you the shirt off his back but if he found out you "wasted your money" on flowers he would be upset.Ahearn Funeral Home(413)587-0044