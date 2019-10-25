Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT E. PARENT. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Parent, 96, of Northampton, loving husband of the late Barbara (Bouthilette) Parent (Bobsey), passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Lover of all sports, especially any baseball game.



Born to Francis and Mary (Lee) Parent on February 7, 1923, he was born and raised in Northampton and grew up among a large family and loving community in the Bay State neighborhood. We were told many stories of his mother hosting the neighbors for back yard radio nights, eating eggs that her chickens laid, getting milk from the cow down the street and riding his bicycle to downtown Northampton and racing back with ice cream before it melted for his family and neighbors. After his father died, he was always amazed how his mother could feed their large family and friends on a nightly basis.



Bobby, as he was known by his classmates, was part of the first graduating class of the then "new" Northampton High School in 1941 where he played football and was "a terrific hitter" on the baseball team. Voted "Best all-around guy" he was thought of as: "Gallant, our hero, favorite of football and baseball fans, popular." His pastime even then was listed as "baseball". His ambition? To be a millionaire. If only love could be turned into dollars.



Shortly after graduation he attended Northampton Commercial College for a year and then enlisted in the Air Force. While he did not see combat, he was part of several rescue missions that supplied landlocked countries with supplies in the last days of the war, or "dropping SPAM over Holland" as he told us.



Upon his return, he met and married "Bobsey" and they went on to have four boys: Bob, Tom, Bill and "Stitch". As a young father he had many jobs including working at Smith College and the Post Office, where one of his jobs was taking down the flag for many years as part of his evening shifts. He also began a 40-plus year career with Northampton Gas & Electric (National Grid) as an outdoor sales representative; sometimes he couldn't remember a person's name, but he always knew their address. Daughter Mary came along a bit later. While the boys were young, he spent many years coaching their Northampton Elks baseball teams.



Whether you called him Dad, Grampy, Uncle Bob, or just Bob, he loved spending time with his family, friends and neighbors being surrounded by love and laughter. He was always the gentle teaser, a longtime Parent trait that is carried on by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Many a family member will tell you they remember him for making the BEST grilled cheese sandwiches, perfectly buttered yet overly-salted popcorn by the gallons and stuffed celery for the holidays.



During his years at the then Mass. Electric Company in Haydenville he was known as "The Donut Guy", leaving home early to stop and get donuts for his co-workers. He was also in charge of the lottery tickets: collecting money, buying the tickets, and standing at the photocopy machine making copies. He was also in charge of making sure there were any winning tickets (there weren't).



In his retirement years, he kept Bobsey busy with nearly daily trips to Big Y, the post office, the bank, or the Williamsburg General Store for ice cream; and there were also the bi-monthly treks to the Costco. After Bobsey's passing, he kept busy by walking around town or Look Park, tending to his wildflower gardens or bird feeders at the house on Clark Ave., going to Nick's Nest for a hot dog, sitting on his porch with his good friend and neighbor John Steidler talking about all the neighborhood news, and greeting all of his neighbors. He also attended some of his great-grandson Wesley's football and baseball games and many of the Northampton Post 28 Legion Baseball games - coming to be known as their "number 1 fan", according to Post 28 manager Michael Noonan.



Bob is survived by his five children: Robert of Florida; Thomas and his wife Kate of Florence; William and his wife Maryanne of Ludlow; Richard and his wife Karen Lebiecki of Shelburne, VT; and Mary of Arlington, MA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jayme Talbot, Ryan, Matt, Chris, Dan, Kimberly and Kate Parent. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Julie Parent. At the time of Bob's passing he had eleven great-grandchildren who lit up his eyes whenever he was around them.



Calling hours will be at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, October 27th from 1-3 p.m. and the funeral will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 28th.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bob's favorite team, The Friends of Northampton Legion Baseball c/o Michael Noonan, 141 Acrebrook Drive, Florence, MA 01062.





Robert E. Parent, 96, of Northampton, loving husband of the late Barbara (Bouthilette) Parent (Bobsey), passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. Lover of all sports, especially any baseball game.Born to Francis and Mary (Lee) Parent on February 7, 1923, he was born and raised in Northampton and grew up among a large family and loving community in the Bay State neighborhood. We were told many stories of his mother hosting the neighbors for back yard radio nights, eating eggs that her chickens laid, getting milk from the cow down the street and riding his bicycle to downtown Northampton and racing back with ice cream before it melted for his family and neighbors. After his father died, he was always amazed how his mother could feed their large family and friends on a nightly basis.Bobby, as he was known by his classmates, was part of the first graduating class of the then "new" Northampton High School in 1941 where he played football and was "a terrific hitter" on the baseball team. Voted "Best all-around guy" he was thought of as: "Gallant, our hero, favorite of football and baseball fans, popular." His pastime even then was listed as "baseball". His ambition? To be a millionaire. If only love could be turned into dollars.Shortly after graduation he attended Northampton Commercial College for a year and then enlisted in the Air Force. While he did not see combat, he was part of several rescue missions that supplied landlocked countries with supplies in the last days of the war, or "dropping SPAM over Holland" as he told us.Upon his return, he met and married "Bobsey" and they went on to have four boys: Bob, Tom, Bill and "Stitch". As a young father he had many jobs including working at Smith College and the Post Office, where one of his jobs was taking down the flag for many years as part of his evening shifts. He also began a 40-plus year career with Northampton Gas & Electric (National Grid) as an outdoor sales representative; sometimes he couldn't remember a person's name, but he always knew their address. Daughter Mary came along a bit later. While the boys were young, he spent many years coaching their Northampton Elks baseball teams.Whether you called him Dad, Grampy, Uncle Bob, or just Bob, he loved spending time with his family, friends and neighbors being surrounded by love and laughter. He was always the gentle teaser, a longtime Parent trait that is carried on by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Many a family member will tell you they remember him for making the BEST grilled cheese sandwiches, perfectly buttered yet overly-salted popcorn by the gallons and stuffed celery for the holidays.During his years at the then Mass. Electric Company in Haydenville he was known as "The Donut Guy", leaving home early to stop and get donuts for his co-workers. He was also in charge of the lottery tickets: collecting money, buying the tickets, and standing at the photocopy machine making copies. He was also in charge of making sure there were any winning tickets (there weren't).In his retirement years, he kept Bobsey busy with nearly daily trips to Big Y, the post office, the bank, or the Williamsburg General Store for ice cream; and there were also the bi-monthly treks to the Costco. After Bobsey's passing, he kept busy by walking around town or Look Park, tending to his wildflower gardens or bird feeders at the house on Clark Ave., going to Nick's Nest for a hot dog, sitting on his porch with his good friend and neighbor John Steidler talking about all the neighborhood news, and greeting all of his neighbors. He also attended some of his great-grandson Wesley's football and baseball games and many of the Northampton Post 28 Legion Baseball games - coming to be known as their "number 1 fan", according to Post 28 manager Michael Noonan.Bob is survived by his five children: Robert of Florida; Thomas and his wife Kate of Florence; William and his wife Maryanne of Ludlow; Richard and his wife Karen Lebiecki of Shelburne, VT; and Mary of Arlington, MA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jayme Talbot, Ryan, Matt, Chris, Dan, Kimberly and Kate Parent. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Julie Parent. At the time of Bob's passing he had eleven great-grandchildren who lit up his eyes whenever he was around them.Calling hours will be at the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Sunday, October 27th from 1-3 p.m. and the funeral will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Church at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 28th.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bob's favorite team, The Friends of Northampton Legion Baseball c/o Michael Noonan, 141 Acrebrook Drive, Florence, MA 01062. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close