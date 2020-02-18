Guest Book View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Service 11:00 AM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Burial Following Services Spring Grove Cemetery Florence , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Starr, 82, of Burts Pit Road in Florence passed away peacefully and far too soon on February 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Bob was born in Danville, VA in March of 1937, the son of the late Arthur M. and Nellie (Davis) Starr Kingsbury. He graduated from Northampton High School in 1956 where he met his wife and close and faithful friend and golfing partner Gerald Murphy "Murph" of Northampton. Shortly after graduating high-school he joined the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers Local 43 Springfield, which later merged with Local 6 Boston. He served as a proud and loyal union member and past Business Manager/Financial Secretary for the local. He was active with the Pioneer Valley Building Trades AFL-CIO and was a strong and passionate supporter of labor rights, working to ensure that blue collar workers received fair wages and a safe working environment. He was passionate about supporting American-made goods.



Bob will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years Stephanie Lascore) Starr of Florence, his sister Dolores Boynton and her husband Richard of Northfield, NH, his children; Robert Starr, Jr and his wife Elizabeth of Easthampton, Veronica Follett of Northampton, Lynn Starr and her husband Michael Lachapelle of Southampton, Wendy Morrey of North Franklin, NH, Pamela Scott and her husband Ronald of Deerfield. He also leaves five grandchildren, Nicole, Stephanie, Peter, Michael, and Jillian as well as three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Robert was a lifetime member of the



In his early years he enjoyed building and racing stock cars at Riverside Speedway and other New England racetracks. In retirement he enjoyed wintering in Spring Hill, Florida, golfing, and rooting for New England sports teams and spending time with family.



Calling hours are Thursday, February 20th, from 5-7 at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 173 North Street, Northampton. An in-house service is scheduled for Friday, February 21st, at 11:00 a.m., with burial immediately following at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence, MA.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Association at

Robert E. Starr, 82, of Burts Pit Road in Florence passed away peacefully and far too soon on February 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital.Bob was born in Danville, VA in March of 1937, the son of the late Arthur M. and Nellie (Davis) Starr Kingsbury. He graduated from Northampton High School in 1956 where he met his wife and close and faithful friend and golfing partner Gerald Murphy "Murph" of Northampton. Shortly after graduating high-school he joined the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Workers Local 43 Springfield, which later merged with Local 6 Boston. He served as a proud and loyal union member and past Business Manager/Financial Secretary for the local. He was active with the Pioneer Valley Building Trades AFL-CIO and was a strong and passionate supporter of labor rights, working to ensure that blue collar workers received fair wages and a safe working environment. He was passionate about supporting American-made goods.Bob will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years Stephanie Lascore) Starr of Florence, his sister Dolores Boynton and her husband Richard of Northfield, NH, his children; Robert Starr, Jr and his wife Elizabeth of Easthampton, Veronica Follett of Northampton, Lynn Starr and her husband Michael Lachapelle of Southampton, Wendy Morrey of North Franklin, NH, Pamela Scott and her husband Ronald of Deerfield. He also leaves five grandchildren, Nicole, Stephanie, Peter, Michael, and Jillian as well as three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Robert was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge 997, Florence, MA and he was a Master Mason of the Hampshire lodge A.F. & A.M. Haydenville for 57 years.In his early years he enjoyed building and racing stock cars at Riverside Speedway and other New England racetracks. In retirement he enjoyed wintering in Spring Hill, Florida, golfing, and rooting for New England sports teams and spending time with family.Calling hours are Thursday, February 20th, from 5-7 at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME, 173 North Street, Northampton. An in-house service is scheduled for Friday, February 21st, at 11:00 a.m., with burial immediately following at Spring Grove Cemetery in Florence, MA.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Association at curemeso.org or 1615 L Street NW, Suite 430 Washington, DC 20036. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close