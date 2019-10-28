Robert Edwin Tilton, 90, of Belchertown, died peacefully at his home on October 24, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1929 in Oaklyn, NJ to Charles and Marjorie (Buss) Tilton. Tilt has lived most of his life in Belchertown and was an understated fixture of the community. He was a skilled truck mechanic and held several positions in the area. He worked for Valentine Concrete in Springfield, All State Asphalt in Sunderland and then for the Belchertown Highway Department. Ultimately he joined his son at Tilton Automotive where he was a presence for 7 years before retiring. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War, being discharged as a Corporal in 1953. He was also a member of the VFW Post 8428. He will be deeply missed by his 2 sons, Fred and his wife Donna, Steven and his significant other Mary Fioravanti, all of Belchertown, along with his 2 grandsons Christopher and Matthew. He also leaves nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife Hazel (Morey) in 2004, and his sister Nancy Bock. There will be a Celebration of his Life on the afternoon of November 17 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the VFW in Belchertown. Friends and family will be invited gather to remember him. Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. For those wishing to honor his memory, please make donations to Cooley Dickinson VNA hospice or the Stone House in Belchertown. For online guestbook, please visit www.beersandstory.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019