Bob Ball passed away peacefully at home on May 15th, 2020 with his daughter Amanda (Ball) Britt by his side.



Bob was born on August 24th, 1954. He grew up on Long Plain road in Leverett, Massachusetts. In 1975 he joined the U.S. Navy, serving our country and traveling the world for four years.



In 1981 he married Janet Claire Koester, and the following year they had their only child Amanda. He was dedicated to his job at Amherst College, where he worked for 40 years. In the spring, summer and fall, he was the Superintendent of Athletic Grounds; in the winter months he managed Orr Rink. Bob retired in 2016.



In January 2017, Janet passed away, and one of her last requests was that Bob focus on getting healthy so that he could enjoy his retirement. He started walking miles every day and changed his diet. By spring 2018 he was hiking Mt. Monadnock and the Holyoke Range.



Many were not aware that Bob spent the last year of his life fighting cancer. He would not want the people that loved him to remember him that way. Last summer was filled with kayak trips, hikes and a new scooter. He enjoyed the time he had and he would not want anyone to mope around for too long because of his passing. Remember him for his smile, good heart and positive outlook on life.



A celebration to honor and remember him will be held at some point in the future.



