Robert F. Miller, 84, of Chestnut St., passed away Tuesday March 5, 2019 at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility. Bob's Funeral will be Saturday morning 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Church in Hatfield. Burial will be private. Calling Hours are Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Church. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's Gazette.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413) 587-0044
783 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019