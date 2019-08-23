Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. Goller. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert George Goller, 85, of Easthampton, MA passed away on August 11, 2019. Born to George and Mary Goller of Hatfield, MA. Bob enjoyed the golden era of Motorcycles and automobiles of the 50's and 60's. His Love of tinkering led him into the sport of hydroplane racing. Becoming an innovator and world record holder in the sport he loved do much. Bob also enjoyed his many years of travel with his beloved wife Peggy, enjoying many memorable trips together, to their favorite destination of Santorini. Bob was so well loved by many folks he touched, from his willingness to help others with his teachable moments in his loved sport of hydroplaning to his years as an auto body educator.



No matter where he and his wife Peggy traveled, Bob would find and old friend to chat with. Bob worked at Smith Vocational School in the auto body Department and was a department head until his retirement. He leaves behind his loving wife and companion of 46 years, Margaret Goller, daughters Lee Anne St. Martin, Sandra Goller from a previous marriage, also two nephews, David Boyer and Larry Boyer and a niece Colleen Belding. Finally, Bob leaves his final Mentee, CJ Connett who was like a grandson to Bob. Robert also leaves his beloved pet pig "Arnold".



Bob's laughter, smile and zest for life be remembered by many lives he touched over the years.



All services were private and Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home assisted the family with his arrangements and cremation.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019

