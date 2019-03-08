Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Blanchard. View Sign





Robert J. Blanchard, 89, died on March 3, 2019 at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, Tilton, NH after a period of declining health. Bob was a long time resident of the Veterans Home after suffering a stroke in 2001. He was formerly a resident of Bristol, NH and Leverett, MA. He was born in Dorchester, MA on October 10, 1929, the eldest of three children to Robert B. and Julia Blanchard. He was a graduate of Everett High School, Stockbridge School of Agriculture and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.After graduation Bob stayed in the area and had a long career as Food Services Manager at the University of Massachusetts. He was drafted in 1951, during the Korean War, and served in the United States Army in Germany for two years. Since childhood Bob spent his summers at Newfound Lake in New Hampshire, eventually retiring there, where he made lifelong friends and enjoyed time with family.Bob was married to his wife Myrtle (Hiscock) Blanchard for over 67 years. Besides his loving wife he leaves behind his daughter, Kerry Blanchard, and beloved granddaughter Catherine Brown. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Goodick, sisters-in-law Joan Gillespie and Marilyn Perez, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Suzanne and son Robert Jr., his sister Claire Allen, as well as many other close family and friends.We would like to thank the nurses and staff at the New Hampshire Veterans Home who took such wonderful care of Bob over the years. He enjoyed the many activities, trips, and good times at the Home, especially riding in the float in parades and visiting the local middle school.A private memorial and burial service will be held in the Spring. For those wishing, a donation may be made in his memory to the NHVH Benefit Fund, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019

