Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John Drabek. View Sign Service Information Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0872 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert John Drabek, 73, proud husband, father, teacher, and engineer, died peacefully on April 4, 2020 at his home in Northampton, Massachusetts from kidney cancer. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Yan, his beloved son, Elliott, his mother, Helen Pence, his aunt Dorothy Bashkingy, his nieces and nephew, and many friends.



Born on March 26, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas, he was raised in Phoenix, Arizona by his mother and his stepfather Robert Barnes, for whom he always expressed gratitude and admiration. It was also in Phoenix that he met his good friend Ernesto Franco, whose sister Consuelo later became his first wife and Elliott's mother. After high school, from 1965 to 1968, he served in the US Air Force, training in Biloxi, Mississippi and working as a radar technician in Ajo, Arizona. In 1969 he moved to southern California where he attended the University of California at Irvine and where Elliott was born. In 1976 he moved with Elliott to Arizona, living in Cave Creek, Mammoth, San Manuel, and Prescott before settling in Tucson where he attended and then taught at the University of Arizona and where he married Yan. In 1993 he moved with Yan to the Washington, DC area where he worked in private industry, before they moved to Western Massachusetts in 2004.



He wished to and will be remembered as a dedicated teacher, having taught high school mathematics in rural Arizona and later computer science at the University of Arizona, where he won awards for excellence in teaching and created summer programs in computer science for high school students at a time when very few such programs existed. Always outspoken in support of truth and decency, he was proud to have used his position in the classroom to speak for humanistic values, including anti-militarism and inclusion of women in computer science and the larger world. He put his intelligence, skills, and famously high standards of engineering to use in the Air Force and again in private industry. A vegetarian of four decades, he spoke for and loved animals, above all his beloved golden retriever Hensley. He loved cars and car racing, especially Formula One.



Robert touched everyone who knew him. He will be missed dearly.



Planning of a memorial will be postponed until conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert's name to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary (





Robert John Drabek, 73, proud husband, father, teacher, and engineer, died peacefully on April 4, 2020 at his home in Northampton, Massachusetts from kidney cancer. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Yan, his beloved son, Elliott, his mother, Helen Pence, his aunt Dorothy Bashkingy, his nieces and nephew, and many friends.Born on March 26, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas, he was raised in Phoenix, Arizona by his mother and his stepfather Robert Barnes, for whom he always expressed gratitude and admiration. It was also in Phoenix that he met his good friend Ernesto Franco, whose sister Consuelo later became his first wife and Elliott's mother. After high school, from 1965 to 1968, he served in the US Air Force, training in Biloxi, Mississippi and working as a radar technician in Ajo, Arizona. In 1969 he moved to southern California where he attended the University of California at Irvine and where Elliott was born. In 1976 he moved with Elliott to Arizona, living in Cave Creek, Mammoth, San Manuel, and Prescott before settling in Tucson where he attended and then taught at the University of Arizona and where he married Yan. In 1993 he moved with Yan to the Washington, DC area where he worked in private industry, before they moved to Western Massachusetts in 2004.He wished to and will be remembered as a dedicated teacher, having taught high school mathematics in rural Arizona and later computer science at the University of Arizona, where he won awards for excellence in teaching and created summer programs in computer science for high school students at a time when very few such programs existed. Always outspoken in support of truth and decency, he was proud to have used his position in the classroom to speak for humanistic values, including anti-militarism and inclusion of women in computer science and the larger world. He put his intelligence, skills, and famously high standards of engineering to use in the Air Force and again in private industry. A vegetarian of four decades, he spoke for and loved animals, above all his beloved golden retriever Hensley. He loved cars and car racing, especially Formula One.Robert touched everyone who knew him. He will be missed dearly.Planning of a memorial will be postponed until conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert's name to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary ( bestfriends.org ). Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close