Bob was a Jersey boy, educated at Rutgers University, a Dylan aficionado, a devout Yankee Fan. He loved meaningful dialogue and the Jersey shore.
A pioneer in the natural foods industry, Bob founded a coop, ran retail stores, and for the past twenty-five years, served as VP for a natural products brokerage firm.
Bob is remembered for his stature, his wisdom, and his patience wrapped in grace. He took the time to think deeply and speak clearly. He checked in on friends regularly and gave his full attention to others that made you believe that you were the most important person in the world. He bore an unmistakable twinkle in his eye and a laugh that no one will forget.
His soulful caring and down to earth grass roots energy guided his work, his faith and his family. Bob and his beloved wife Debora shared 31 years together, 23 in the Pioneer Valley. They lived in service to the health of their children, the earth, and their customers and associates. He was father, teacher and loving arms to his daughters Sara and Hanna and son Max. He leaves a brother David and a sister Faye and their families.
Bob Kanig's life ended as he had lived. Gracefully.
Donations in Bob's memory can be made to VitaminAngels.org
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019