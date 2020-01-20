Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Christensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Christensen, formerly of Deerfield, MA, died on January 10, 2020 at the age of 84 in Bradenton, FL.



Born in Lakeview, MI he earned a BS degree from Michigan State University, MS at the University of Delaware, and PhD at North Carolina State University.



Bob worked as a Professor of Resource Economics at the University of New Hampshire and University of Massachusetts (Amherst) for his entire career, from 1963 until retirement in 1995. During his professional career he taught, and also researched a wide variety of Cooperative Extension Service projects at both state and federal levels, with many articles and reports published on the results. He also served on numerous countrywide research committees, was Editor of his professional journal, and worked for a year in Washington, DC where he helped shape portions of the 1990 Federal Farm Bill. He continued to work on various agriculture related economic issues for several years after retirement as Professor Emeritus.



In retirement, Bob pursued a new hobby of writing articles about his boyhood experiences growing up on a small family farm in rural (Montcalm County) Michigan and other amusing life experiences. Over the years, many of these were published in magazines and newspapers; just recently he compiled them in a self-published book entitled "Serendipity - Stories from my Life".



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Landa Christensen of Bradenton; FL, brother Donald Christensen of Langston, MI and sister Sharon Hitchcock of Dewitt, MI. Also surviving are daughters Debra Vogel and husband Mark of Chatham, MA, as well as Dana Thompson and husband David of Centreville, VA. He has 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



Memorial donations may be sent in his name to Bradenton Hospice House 3355 26th St. W Bradenton, FL 34205

Robert L. Christensen, formerly of Deerfield, MA, died on January 10, 2020 at the age of 84 in Bradenton, FL.Born in Lakeview, MI he earned a BS degree from Michigan State University, MS at the University of Delaware, and PhD at North Carolina State University.Bob worked as a Professor of Resource Economics at the University of New Hampshire and University of Massachusetts (Amherst) for his entire career, from 1963 until retirement in 1995. During his professional career he taught, and also researched a wide variety of Cooperative Extension Service projects at both state and federal levels, with many articles and reports published on the results. He also served on numerous countrywide research committees, was Editor of his professional journal, and worked for a year in Washington, DC where he helped shape portions of the 1990 Federal Farm Bill. He continued to work on various agriculture related economic issues for several years after retirement as Professor Emeritus.In retirement, Bob pursued a new hobby of writing articles about his boyhood experiences growing up on a small family farm in rural (Montcalm County) Michigan and other amusing life experiences. Over the years, many of these were published in magazines and newspapers; just recently he compiled them in a self-published book entitled "Serendipity - Stories from my Life".He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Landa Christensen of Bradenton; FL, brother Donald Christensen of Langston, MI and sister Sharon Hitchcock of Dewitt, MI. Also surviving are daughters Debra Vogel and husband Mark of Chatham, MA, as well as Dana Thompson and husband David of Centreville, VA. He has 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.Memorial donations may be sent in his name to Bradenton Hospice House 3355 26th St. W Bradenton, FL 34205 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close