Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Gould. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) Gould of Florence passed away at home on June 4 of cardiac arrest. Born in Rockville Centre, New York in 1951 to Robert V. and Marion Lincoln Gould, he grew up in Uniondale on Long Island and summered at the family cottage in Wolfeboro, NH. He was involved in aviation from a young age, traveling with his parents in the family plane to Alaska, around the west and the Bahamas and working at an aircraft engine overhaul facility. He had his pilot license before he was old enough for a driver's license.



Bob graduated from Kent State University and later received a Master's degree from SUNY Empire State College.



After college Bob joined the U.S. Navy, served on active duty at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, then joined the Naval Air Systems Command as an active reservist, retiring as a Captain in 2002. After many years working for business aviation maintenance companies, he began a teaching career, retiring to form his own consulting company Bravo Golf Aviation. He taught aviation safety courses around the world, and was an instructor in the University of Southern California's Aviation Safety and Security Program.



Bob was an active volunteer for Wright Flight, which introduces young people to aviation fields. He also served on the boards of several aviation organizations. He received a number of national awards, including most recently the Charles Taylor Award from the FAA for lifetime achievement in aviation maintenance. He also loved the outdoors. As an adult he took up sculling, and it remained one of the joys of his later life. Last winter he learned to curl, and planned to continue with that sport.



Bob is survived by his wife Linda Matson, his beloved dogs Bella and DeeDee, extended family, an enormous number of friends, and his current mistress N8738U.



Memorial donations may be made to New England Public Radio or Look Park, 300 North Main St., Florence. A memorial gathering will be held later in the year.

Robert (Bob) Gould of Florence passed away at home on June 4 of cardiac arrest. Born in Rockville Centre, New York in 1951 to Robert V. and Marion Lincoln Gould, he grew up in Uniondale on Long Island and summered at the family cottage in Wolfeboro, NH. He was involved in aviation from a young age, traveling with his parents in the family plane to Alaska, around the west and the Bahamas and working at an aircraft engine overhaul facility. He had his pilot license before he was old enough for a driver's license.Bob graduated from Kent State University and later received a Master's degree from SUNY Empire State College.After college Bob joined the U.S. Navy, served on active duty at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, then joined the Naval Air Systems Command as an active reservist, retiring as a Captain in 2002. After many years working for business aviation maintenance companies, he began a teaching career, retiring to form his own consulting company Bravo Golf Aviation. He taught aviation safety courses around the world, and was an instructor in the University of Southern California's Aviation Safety and Security Program.Bob was an active volunteer for Wright Flight, which introduces young people to aviation fields. He also served on the boards of several aviation organizations. He received a number of national awards, including most recently the Charles Taylor Award from the FAA for lifetime achievement in aviation maintenance. He also loved the outdoors. As an adult he took up sculling, and it remained one of the joys of his later life. Last winter he learned to curl, and planned to continue with that sport.Bob is survived by his wife Linda Matson, his beloved dogs Bella and DeeDee, extended family, an enormous number of friends, and his current mistress N8738U.Memorial donations may be made to New England Public Radio or Look Park, 300 North Main St., Florence. A memorial gathering will be held later in the year. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close