Robert Lyman Hendrick, 98, of College Highway Southampton passed away on Nov. 30, 2019 at Care One of Northampton.Robert was born on Nov. 8, 1921 in Southampton to Orrell and Hazel (Lyman) Hendrick. He attended local schools and graduated from Westfield High School, Class of 1939. Robert married Leona Beach of Southampton in 1944. Robert was a WWII Veteran of the Army Air Corps where he served as a navigator in both the European and Asian Theaters. After the war, he graduated from MIT with a master's degree in Meteorology. Robert's career took them to locations such as Lima Peru, Buenos Aires Argentina, Boston Massachusetts, Hartford Connecticut, Albuquerque New Mexico, Danville and Burlington Vermont and finally State College Pennsylvania. His positions involved research and forecasting for television, radio, airlines, private corporations, and the USDA. In the early 1950's he did research on the effects of atomic bomb testing on the weather. He also taught Meteorology as a guest lecturer at Dartmouth College and at Central Connecticut State College. Robert and Leona retired in 1983 to their summer home in West Chesterfield, Massachusetts. In 1996 they returned to Southampton and have made their home here ever since. Bob was the most recent recipient of the Boston Post Cane Award presented to the oldest living citizen of Southampton.Robert enjoyed mountain climbing especially in the White Mountains and the Adirondacks and was a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club. He always pursued physical activities outdoors. He had a great love of trees and was often found working in the woods. He was a member of the Southampton Historical Society and the American Meteorological Society. He was a former member of the Simsbury Congregational Church and the Southampton Congregational Church.Robert is survived by his wife of 75 years, Leona, two daughters Verna (and Hank) Plona of St. Augustine Florida and June Hendrick (and Blake Thomsen) of Brookfield Vermont, five grandchildren Genevieve, Galen, Katherine, (Robert) Hayden and Haley, and ten great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Theodore Hendrick of Southampton, and was predeceased by a sister Ruth Catalana.A Memorial Service to celebrate Robert's life is scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday December 7th at Mitchell Funeral Home in Easthampton.

