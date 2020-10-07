1/1
Robert McCarthy
Robert Joseph McCarthy passed away on February 13, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Mr. McCarthy was born on November 13, 1940 in Northampton, MA to the late Eugene McCarthy and Susan (Hayes) McCarthy.

Mr. McCarthy was educated in local schools and graduated from Northampton High School in 1958 and St. Anselm College in 1962 with a degree in History. Mr. McCarthy served in the Peace Corps and worked at Kasetsart University in Bangkok, Thailand for over 50 years as well as 20 years at the British Council. In the 1970's, Robert was presented two awards by the King and Queen of Thailand at a special ceremony for his private tutoring.

Robert was an avid collector of textiles and antiques and had an extensive knowledge of Thailand and its history. He also had a close and wonderful association with the Jim Thompson Silk Company for many years. Robert was in the import/export business and traveled extensively throughout the world.

Mr. McCarthy leaves behind a sister, Susan Himmelman of Winston-Salem, NC, a brother, Eugene McCarthy, of Winston-Salem, NC, and several nieces and nephews. Services were held for Mr. McCarthy in Bangkok and a memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
