Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Merkin. View Sign

February 5 1947 - February 27 2019. Bob died peacefully after a period of declining health. Bob lived a unique and fulfilling life and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. After attending NYU as a theatre major, he entered the US Army, where he was a writer for Stars and Stripes. Continuing his journalism career after being honorably discharged from the Army, Bob worked as a crime reporter for the Miami Dade Herald and as a reporter for the Washington Daily News and several newspapers in Western MA. A life long lover of literature, Bob wrote and published two books-Zombie Jamboree and The South Florida Book of the Dead.



A world traveler, Bob saw Haley's Comet in Australia, polar bears in Hudson Bay and the erupting volcano in Montserrat.



In his later years he was an active volunteer with several local charities including Jessie's House, First Churches Cot Shelter in Northampton and local soup kitchens.



He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia Balcom Merkin, his sister Marjorie and her husband Stuart Elsberg, nieces, nephews, numerous loving friends and his adored clowder of cats. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Maury.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Senior and Disabled Tax Relief Fund of Chesterfield PO Box 55 Chesterfield MA 01012.



A service will be held at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 12:00PM, calling hours from 11:00 to noon beforehand. The burial will be announced at a later date.

Funeral Home Ahearn Funeral Home

783 Bridge Road

Northampton , MA 01060

(413) 587-0044 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close