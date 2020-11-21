Robert Paul Englaish Jr., known to those who loved and cared for and about him as "Bob," passed away peacefully at 63 on November 17, 2020, at Elaine Center in Hadley, Massachusetts. Born on October 1, 1957, in Northampton, Massachusetts to Robert P. Englaish Sr. and Joan (Perrea) Cruz, Bob was raised in Northampton and attended Northampton public schools.
Bob's lifelong passion for antique cars and motorcycles allowed him to speak with knowledge and affection about classic vehicles and why each one is special. In addition to driving a variety of cars and motorcycles throughout his life, he possessed an intuitive knowledge of all things mechanical and could repair and maintain anything on wheels. He loved dogs, various television series, the Demolition Derby at the Three County fair, and spending time outdoors -- including camping, fishing, and bonfires. But what Bob sincerely appreciated and never failed to express gratitude for were acts of kindness and generosity shown him by others. Bob was quick with a smile, a wry observation, a funny story and always, always had a thank you at the ready.
Predeceased by his father, Robert P. Englaish Sr. and his brother, Ronald Englaish, Bob is survived by his mother, Joan Cruz, his two children, Robert Englaish and Sarah Englaish, their mother Mary Ellen Englaish, his brother Emery Englaish, his sister Richelle Hurd, his granddaughter, Elisabella Englaish, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family and friends Bob leaves behind will miss him and carry him in their hearts. May God hold this good man in the palm of His hand.
Services for Bob will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.czelusniakfuneralhome.com
