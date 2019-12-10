Robert "Bob" Paul Nally, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in South Hadley, MA, surrounded by family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The only child of the late John A. Nally and the late Nina M. (Allair) Rogers, he was born April 18, 1932, in Waltham, MA. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Doris "Doe" C. (Blanchard) Nally and two grandchildren. He was a graduate of Holyoke High School, served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954, a veteran of the Korean War, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
He leaves a son Steven R. Nally and his wife Jeannette of Granby, MA, three daughters: Holly M. Gagnon and her husband Gerald of Southampton, MA; Robbin M. Giroux and her husband Robert of Griffin, GA; and Jaye A. Peltier and her husband John of South Hadley, MA. In addition, he is survived by seventeen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, his dear sister-in-law, Joan Quenneville of South Hadley, and many decades-long friendships.
Bob was eternally grateful for the loving care given to him by his daughter Jaye in his final days, weeks, and months.
A gathering of family and friends for remembering Bob will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am followed by a service of remembrance at 9:30 at the Beers and Story Funeral Home, 646 Newton St, South Hadley, MA. Interment will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam at 11:00 a.m. Instead of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in his memory to the Mathew J. Vieu Memorial Fund, Inc., PO Box 262 Granby, MA; Matt was his "adopted" grandson. For more information please visit www.beersandstory.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019