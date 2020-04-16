Robert "Bob" Paquette, 79, of Easthampton died peacefully on Monday, April 13 at Cooley DickInson Hospital. Bob was born on December 26, 1940 in Northampton, MA. He is the son of the late Raymond R. Paquette and Maeford Reagas. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Kathleen, his daughter Dianne and sons Robert, Scott and Raymond, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his sons, Mark and Gregory. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020